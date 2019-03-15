SEGRO (SGRO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 692 ($9.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 716 ($9.36) to GBX 701 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 711.08 ($9.29).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 675.40 ($8.83) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and a one year high of GBX 612.80 ($8.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.