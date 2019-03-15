Select Energy Services (WTTR) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) Critical Comparison

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services 2.39% 5.94% 4.69% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 15.10% 19.71% 11.64%

Risk & Volatility

Select Energy Services has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Select Energy Services does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Select Energy Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 0 1 9 0 2.90 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Select Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Energy Services and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $1.53 billion 0.76 $36.51 million $0.86 12.91 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.63 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Select Energy Services.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. This segment serves integrated oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, field and well, and sand-hauling and fluid-logistics services. It also offers ater transfer, fluid hauling, containment, and other rental services. This segment serves oil and natural gas operators. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

