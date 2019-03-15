Select Sands (SLSDF) & United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Head to Head Comparison

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Sands and United States Lime & Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $15.15 million 0.39 -$1.57 million N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals $144.43 million 2.88 $19.68 million N/A N/A

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Volatility & Risk

Select Sands has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands 13.03% 8.60% 6.96% United States Lime & Minerals 13.63% 9.09% 8.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Select Sands and United States Lime & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Select Sands does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Select Sands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

