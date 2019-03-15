Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,771 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,010,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,276,000 after buying an additional 274,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,856,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after buying an additional 348,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,577,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,372,000 after buying an additional 243,411 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 2,428,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 192,109 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,771 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-acquires-shares-of-1771-invesco-optimum-yield-diversified-commodity-strategy-no-k-1-etf-pdbc.html.

