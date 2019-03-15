Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4,148.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 57,205 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,193.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

