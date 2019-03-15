Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,627 Sabre Corp (SABR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabre by 2,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,374,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.19 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sabre’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

