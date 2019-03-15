Semtech (SMTC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $62.00 target price on Semtech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SMTC traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,472. Semtech has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,112.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $60,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,300 shares of company stock worth $2,516,512. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

