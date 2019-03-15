ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.