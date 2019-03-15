Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Insider Acquires £17,896.68 in Stock

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) insider Christopher P. A. Ward bought 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 893.50 ($11.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. Shaftesbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 748 ($9.77) to GBX 742 ($9.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 907.33 ($11.86).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

