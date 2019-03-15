Shaftesbury (SHB) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Morgan Stanley

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded Shaftesbury to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,229 ($16.06) to GBX 872 ($11.39) in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 748 ($9.77) to GBX 742 ($9.70) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Shaftesbury to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 856 ($11.19) to GBX 789 ($10.31) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 907.33 ($11.86).

Shares of SHB stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 904.50 ($11.82). 172,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 812 ($10.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43).

In other news, insider Christopher P. A. Ward sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.98), for a total transaction of £20,042.40 ($26,188.95). Also, insider Christopher P. A. Ward bought 2,043 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £17,896.68 ($23,385.18).

Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

