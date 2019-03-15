Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $654,015.00

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Sharpe Platform Token has a total market cap of $654,015.00 and $3,136.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpe Platform Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. During the last week, Sharpe Platform Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.01716966 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235763 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,410,144 tokens. Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sharpe Platform Token is sharpe.capital. The official message board for Sharpe Platform Token is medium.com/sharpecapital.

Sharpe Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpe Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpe Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

