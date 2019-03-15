Shelter Harbor Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Shelter Harbor Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. Alliant Energy makes up 3.1% of Shelter Harbor Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4,072.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,625 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. 7,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $873.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

