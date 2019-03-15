Shelter Harbor Advisors LP Takes Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Shelter Harbor Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,000. SCANA comprises about 11.8% of Shelter Harbor Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of SCANA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCANA by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 188,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCANA by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 84,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SCANA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,427,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 134,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCANA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03. SCANA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.50 target price on shares of SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shelter Harbor Advisors LP Takes Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/shelter-harbor-advisors-lp-takes-position-in-scana-co-scg.html.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.