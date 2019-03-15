Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) VP Raymond B. Ostroski Sells 10,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.48. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.41.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.
