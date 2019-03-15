SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $659,125.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a market cap of $659,125.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.03482677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.01491449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.03636556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.01354149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00111931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.01354221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00340720 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

