Shift Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,804.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Shift has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $10,804.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00008580 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,935,864 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

