Shivers Reaches Market Cap of $29,948.00 (SHVR)

Shivers (CURRENCY:SHVR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Shivers token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Shivers has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. Shivers has a market cap of $29,948.00 and $0.00 worth of Shivers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shivers Profile

Shivers’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,453,298 tokens. Shivers’ official Twitter account is @ShiversToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shivers is shivers.io.

Buying and Selling Shivers

Shivers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivers using one of the exchanges listed above.

