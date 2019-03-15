Shoals Capital Management LP Invests $20.94 Million in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 612,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,935,000. Essent Group accounts for approximately 11.1% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shoals Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Essent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Essent Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

In other news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $934,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,776,423.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,007 shares of company stock worth $3,467,013. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

