Shoals Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC)

Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Mackinac Financial makes up 0.3% of Shoals Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,095.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

MFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mackinac Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shoals Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/shoals-capital-management-lp-purchases-new-holdings-in-mackinac-financial-co-mfnc.html.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.