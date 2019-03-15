Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Declines By 13.4%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,534,423 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the February 15th total of 14,476,051 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,352 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/short-interest-in-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-declines-by-13-4.html.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.