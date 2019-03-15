Short Interest in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Grows By 49.4%

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 890,569 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 15th total of 596,108 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 480,571 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,929,000 after acquiring an additional 279,057 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after acquiring an additional 252,239 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,435 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,259,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

