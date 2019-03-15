Short Interest in Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Rises By 27.6%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,008,008 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 15th total of 3,139,943 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,847,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

