Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. National Securities downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $89,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth $215,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.04, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.93. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

