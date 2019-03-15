Shutterfly (SFLY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

SFLY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shutterfly in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shutterfly from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterfly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterfly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Shutterfly stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 2,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.60 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. Shutterfly’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Michele Anderson sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $186,659.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,825.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Sebring sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $110,479.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,479.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,426. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterfly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shutterfly by 1,095.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Shutterfly in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shutterfly by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

