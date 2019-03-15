Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE SBGL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $976.86 million, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of -0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 9,449.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,337,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 1,195.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

