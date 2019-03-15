SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 201.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 91,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

