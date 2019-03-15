News headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s ranking:

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $101.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SoftBank Group (SFTBF) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/softbank-group-sftbf-receiving-neutral-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.