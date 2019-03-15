Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 3rd

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 100.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

SUNS stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

