Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.07

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 53773715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 3,031,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,879,913.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.07” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/soleno-therapeutics-slno-hits-new-1-year-high-at-5-07.html.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.