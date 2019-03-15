Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/soliton-soly-sets-new-12-month-high-at-5-63.html.

Soliton Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc develops healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. The devices generate planar acoustic waves or shock waves in cosmetic surgical procedures, aesthetic surgical procedures, and dermatology procedures for treatments. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.