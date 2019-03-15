Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect General Electric (GE) Share Price

News articles about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected General Electric’s ranking:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

