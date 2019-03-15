Sonos Inc (SONO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 8,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $98,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,857 shares of company stock worth $23,265,799 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $3,110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $6,373,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $646,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

