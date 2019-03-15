Southwest Airlines (LUV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Southwest Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In 2018, the carrier returned $2.3 billion to its shareholders through $332 million in dividends and $2 billion via share repurchases. The carrier's employee friendly approach also pleases us. Evidently, the company announced that it will pay $544 million to its employees as part of its 2018 profit-sharing plan. This is the 45th consecutive profit-sharing arrangement at the carrier. Southwest's efforts to modernize its fleet and expand operations are also commendable. Approval received from the FAA to start flying to the Hawaiian islands and the subsequent sale of tickets is also a positive. However, the 35-day U.S. government shutdown is expected to hurt the top line in first- quarter 2019. Also, the ongoing dispute with mechanics that has led to multiple flight cancellations/delays is a cause for concern.”

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.76.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 73,955,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,618,545,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,346,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.