Southwestern Energy (SWN) Receives $5.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 299,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.23.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

