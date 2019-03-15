SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (CJNK) Stake Decreased by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CJNK opened at $25.64 on Friday. SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0949 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

