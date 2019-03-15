SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPSM stock remained flat at $$30.48 during trading on Friday. 192,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,093. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.15.

