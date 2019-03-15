SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8844 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $344.75. 1,382,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,885. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-88.html.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.