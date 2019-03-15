SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8844 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $344.75. 1,382,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,885. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.