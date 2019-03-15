Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.66% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 349,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $7.28 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

