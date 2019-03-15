Sphera Funds Management LTD. Reduces Stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/sphera-funds-management-ltd-reduces-stake-in-kezar-life-sciences-inc-kzr.html.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.