Sphre AIR Hits One Day Volume of $479.00 (XID)

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Sphre AIR has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $479.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphre AIR has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sphre AIR token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphre AIR alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.93 or 0.16670944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Sphre AIR Token Profile

Sphre AIR (XID) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com. Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo.

Buying and Selling Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphre AIR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphre AIR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphre AIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphre AIR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.