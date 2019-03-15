Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $77,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $1,387,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

