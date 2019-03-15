Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,672 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $25,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 2.05. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,076,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,405,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,668 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $530,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,642 shares in the company, valued at $25,211,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,853 shares of company stock worth $3,929,076. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

