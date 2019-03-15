Sprague Resources (SRLP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sprague Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE SRLP opened at $16.73 on Monday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

