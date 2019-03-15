Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $75,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $526,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $310,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

