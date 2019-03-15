SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,437 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,487,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $64.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

