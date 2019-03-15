SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

SSNC stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,487,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,199,000 after buying an additional 124,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,086,000 after buying an additional 1,161,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,581,000 after buying an additional 1,042,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.