SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

SSNC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 29,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,642. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after acquiring an additional 963,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.