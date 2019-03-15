Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 684 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 66,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 45,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,628,370.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Steib acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

