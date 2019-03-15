Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.65 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. 15,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,341. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.65 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-2-65-million-stake-in-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.