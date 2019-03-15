Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 821 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.62. The company had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $267.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 49.48%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 3,919 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total value of $809,234.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,536,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $154,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,337 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

